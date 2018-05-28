Winnipeg’s Carnegie Library listed among the country’s most endangered

Winnipeg’s Carnegie Library is listed as one of the country’s most at-risk buildings.

The National Trust for Canada placed the building on its Top 10 Endangered Places list for 2018.

“We put out a list every year to try to draw attention to places that have challenges and where we can actually make a difference,” Chris Wiebe, Manager of Heritage of Policy and Government Relations, said.

“The Winnipeg library is a really iconic building in Winnipeg, and I know that it’s been teetering on the edge of finding some kind of a solution in recent years.”

The Carnegie Library was built in 1905 and existed as the city’s first functioning public library until 1994, when it became home to the city’s archives.

It was designated a heritage site in 1984, and closed for renovations in 2010, three years before a severe rainstorm caused significant water damage.

Wiebe said he became concerned for the building’s future after the City of Winnipeg mentioned several years ago that they were looking around for a new home for the archives, instead of planning to fix up the Carnegie Library and return the archives to their former home.

“It’s an iconic building, but often in these situations where there’s not an immediate solution or where they sit around unused for a number of years, concerns rise, because people tend to go to worst-case scenarios with these kinds of places,” Wiebe said. “We wanted to intervene early and really encourage the City of Winnipeg to think long and hard about this building and to bringing it back as an archival space and not think of some other thing for it.”

The library’s limestone exterior is celebrated as one of the most beautiful structures in Winnipeg, and Wiebe said he used to visit the building as a university student in the 1980s just to admire its interior.