Public sessions to be held regarding South Perimeter Highway safety

Plans to improve safety on the South Perimeter Highway will be discussed this week as part of two public information sessions.

In March, the provincial government announced they will be reviewing 26 access points on the highway, which are points where there’s only a stop sign directing traffic and not an overpass or lights.

The province says more than 30,000 vehicles access the highway per day.

Plans for construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Highways 2 and 3, just south of Oak Bluff, were also announced. The province said roundabouts reduce fatal crashes by as much as 90 per cent, and injuries by 76 per cent.

READ MORE: Roundabout coming to major Manitoba highway intersection

Construction is expected to start on the roundabout this summer and be completed in the fall.

The first session to discuss safety improvements will be held Monday from 3-8 p.m. at the Canad Inns on Pembina Highway, while the Oak Bluff Community Centre hosts a session on Tuesday from 4-8 p.m.

For more information on the South Perimeter Highway Safety Plan, visit the Manitoba Infrastructure website.