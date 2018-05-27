Recipe: Waffle Eggs Benedict

Harley Darnel of Coho Commissary and Brunch Affair makes Waffles Eggs Benedict

Waffles

Ingredients

• 2 egg yolks

• 2 C milk

• 2 C all-purpose flour

• 1 Tbsp baking powder

• 1/2 tsp salt

• 1/2 C oil

• 2 egg whites, whipped to stiff peaks

Directions

1. Pre-heat waffle iron to desired temp

2. Separate egg whites from yolks





3. Place all but egg whites into a bowl and whisk until smooth, about 2 minutes4. Beat egg whites using a kitchen-aid or electric whisk – or get your arms ready for a workout! Beat until stiff peaks form – about 6 min on med-high speed, then fold into batter by hand5. Set aside until needed

Bourbon-Braised Beef

• 2 LB bone-in beef short ribs

• 1 carrot/1 celery rib/1 onion

• 2 fl oz oil

• salt+pepper to coat

• 4 oz tomato paste

• 1 C + 1fl oz Kentucky bourbon

• 1 fl oz maple syrup

• 1/2 C red wine

• 2 C water

Directions

Pre-heat oven to 300-F

1. Heat oil in a large braising pot (at least 4” sides)

2. Season ribs with salt and pepper and gently place in pot to brown on all sides

3. Remove ribs once browned to a paper towel lined plate and add mire-poix veg and tomato paste

4. Saute veg scraping up any and all brown bits and deglaze pot with bourbon. Be very careful as the alcohol will likely flame up

5. Once flame subsides, add wine and add ribs back to pot

6. Add 2 C (or enough water to come up just over half way of ribs) and bring to a gentle boil

7. Place in a 300F oven covered with foil and braise for 2 1/2 hours

8. Once done, remove from pan and allow to cool slightly before shredding with a fork

9. Strain liquid using a fine mesh sieve, discard solids but save liquid

10. Bring liquid to a boil and add more bourbon if desired as well as maple syrup, reduce to glaze consistency

11. Once beef is cool enough to handle, shred and add beef back to pot with sauce

12. Spray waffle iron lightly with pan spray and pour batter in

13. Cook following waffle iron instructions or to desired consistency – darker, crispier waffles will require a longer cook time

14. Once waffles are done, remove and place on plate

15. Top with shredded braised beef and a poached egg

16. Top egg with 1 fl oz ‘Old Bay’ Hollandaise (recipe to follow) and 1 tbsp pickled shallots (*optional, recipe to follow)

Pickled shallots

Ingredients

24 servings

• 6 large shallots, peeled and julienne

• 1 C rice wine vinegar

• 1 C water

• 1/2 C sugar

• 1/4 C kosher salt

Directions

1. Bring liquids, sugar and salt to a boil

2. Add shallots and turn off heat

3. Allow to steep for 1 hour

4. Cool until needed, store in a mason jar

Old Bay Hollandaise

Ingredients

12 servings

• 6 egg yolks

• 1/2 Lb butter, melted

• juice of 1/2 a lemon

• 1 fl oz white wine

• 2 tbsp Old Bay Seasoning

• 1/4 tsp salt

• pinch white pepper

• 3-4 droplets hot sauce

Directions

1. Whisk egg yolks with old bay and lemon juice over a double boiler for approx 2-3 minutes or until mixture thickens slightly

2. Slowly drizzle melted butter into yolk mix while stirring constantly

3. Whisk in white wine

4. Season with salt and white pepper and turn double boiler off but keep Hollandaise warm. You may need to thin with some warm water if too thick as it will thicken over time

5. Stir in your favourite hot sauce and taste for seasoning

