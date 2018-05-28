Dandelion Day Festival puts emphasis on the local good that grows in the Kawarthas

The Dandelion Day Festival took over Millennium Park Sunday, highlighting the connection between health, local food and the local economy.

Organized by Transition Town Peterborough, the day-long event is named after a small, humble flower that some consider to be a weed.

“It survives in dry climates. It survives in wet climates. But all parts of the dandelion are useful,” explained event manager Andrea Connell.

“Even in drought, the long tap root brings water deep into the soil. But it is a good symbol of good health and resilience and everything we are trying to do in Peterborough and our community.”

About 40 venders set up shop in the park. Stalls included everything and everyone from health practitioners to local crafters.

Lisa Dixon, the owner of Black Honey Bakery, says the day is a good fit for her business.

“Dandelion Day is promoting not only sustainability but healthy eating, so it really works for Black Honey because everything we have is made from scratch,” she said, adding that the bakery has been working with local farmers as the growing season gets underway.

Black Honey was offering patrons a special dandelion salad. They weren’t the only ones peddling tasty treats. There was homemade lemonade, and even a chance to get a little grocery shopping done.

Jessica Foote runs Lunar Rhythm Gardens and says more and more often people want to spend their grocery dollars locally.

But she says that can be tricky for those who are used to getting everything at the grocery store, regardless of what time of year it is.

“It’s an education process and a learning curve. A huge one,” said Foote as she stood at her stall.

“I think people are becoming more aware of what’s out there and what you can do. It’s taking a lot of education, I think, because not everybody knows how to cook or what is available seasonally.”

Dandelion Day also featured bike rides throughout the county for cyclists, and wrapped up at 4 p.m.