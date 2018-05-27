Environment Canada issues special weather statement for Toronto, southern Ontario as heat wave hits

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto and most of southern Ontario as the first heat wave of the summer season is expected Monday.

The agency said daytime temperatures are likely to hit the low 30s while overtime lows will be around 20 C.

“These conditions pose a health risk when you are not used to the heat,” the agency said in a statement Sunday.

The statement advised people to also drink lots of a cold water, dress appropriately for the weather and spend extended periods of time in cool areas.

Environment Canada also issued a special air quality statement for most of the region on Sunday as “possible high levels of air pollution are expected.”

Moderate to high-risk air quality values are expected throughout Sunday and possibly into Monday.

The agency said people may experience symptoms such as “increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath.”

“Children, seniors and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk,” Environment Canada said.