Trudeau, Scheer (and Singh himself) mock NDP leader’s absence from Parliament

For the leader of a federal party, Jagmeet Singh doesn’t spend a lot of time on Parliament Hill.

And it seems the New Democrat leader’s absence from the House of Common is well-observed by his political counterparts.

All three federal party leaders cracked jokes about Singh — and his lack of a seat in the House of Commons — during the annual parliamentary press gallery dinner in Gatineau, Que. on Saturday night.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the crowd of journalists and politicians first, welcoming his political opponents to the event.

“I have to admit, I’m kind of surprised to see Jagmeet here tonight. It is, after all, the parliamentary press gallery dinner,” the prime minister said to laughs.

Singh, who became leader of the party last October, was previously a member of the Ontario legislature.

He has since suggested he may not seek a seat in Parliament until the 2019 federal election.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer resurrected a joke he made at last year’s dinner, holding up a milk jug during his speech.

But unlike last year, the jug had a photo of Singh with the word “MISSING” sprawled across the top.

“Jagmeet, it’s great to see you here,” Scheer said.

“I don’t know which table you’re sitting at, but it’s so good to see you with a seat here in Ottawa after all this time.”

Jokes aside, the NDP leader’s distance from the House of Commons has led to criticism, and a few stumbles from Singh.

Last month, while being interviewed outside the House of Commons, Singh seemingly didn’t know his own party’s position on a tabled gun control bill.

Since becoming leader, he has also at times made public comments that have contradicted those of NDP MPs in the House.

Last fall, for example, Singh went on the record stating that a judge who speaks an Indigenous language, but not French, should be eligible for appointment to the Supreme Court. Members of the caucus pushed back, noting that this wasn’t the NDP’s official stance, and Singh was forced to issue a statement backtracking on his earlier statement.

But while at the press gallery dinner, Singh took a lighthearted approach to the issue and poked fun at himself.

“It’s great to be a kilometre from the nation’s capital,” he told the audience. “You probably gathered from some of the speeches tonight that I don’t spend that much time here.”

The NDP leader then threw a jab at Scheer, who is much lesser-known than Trudeau.

“I guess at some point, I should make that decision and become a member of Parliament,” Singh said. “That way I would have a shot at being as well known as Andrew Scheer.”

— With a file from The Canadian Press and Global News reporter Monique Scotti