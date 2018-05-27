One of three missing Quebec hikers recovered by police helicopter dies

Quebec provincial police say a 75-year-old man has died after what was supposed to be a day trip to a remote lake turned into a nightmare for three men in southern Quebec.

Police say Leon Drapeau of Mount Carmel was found dead Saturday morning in the forest outside Saint-Athanase in the province’s Bas-Saint-Laurent region.

He was discovered by a passerby who called 911 around 10 a.m., bringing a police helicopter to the scene.

Officers then lowered themselves into the wooded area, and by chance discovered Drapeau’s two companions — 57-year-old Pierre Barriere and 78-year-old Ronald Filion, both of Montreal — in a nearby cabin.

Those two were given food and water and airlifted to hospital, where officials said their condition was stable.

Police had initially described the third man’s condition as critical, without identifying him, but later said Drapeau was pronounced dead at hospital.