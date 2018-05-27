Consumer
May 27, 2018 11:39 am

Italian Centre Shop brand ground veal recalled over E. coli concerns

By Radio Anchor/Reporter  630CHED
Photo of recalled product supplied the Canadian Food Inspection Agency

Photo of recalled product supplied the Canadian Food Inspection Agency

Canadian Food Inspection Agency
A A

If you purchased ground veal recently from any of the Italian Centre Shops in Edmonton or Calgary, it’s being recalled by Messinger Meats.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says test results have revealed possible E. coli contamination.

READ MORE: E. coli in romaine lettuce makes 6 Canadians sick

Story continues below

The CFIA says the ground veal should be thrown out or returned to the store where you bought it.

Brand:
Italian Centre Shop

Product:
Veal–Ground Alberta 13095

Size:
Variable

UPC:
Starts with 0 213095

Codes:
Best before MA.28.18
Packed on MA.07.18

Best before JN.04.18
Packed on MA.14.18

There have been no reported illnesses from the dreaded bacterium at this point.

Food contaminated with E. coli may not look or smell spoiled, but it can make you sick, and is even deadly in some cases.

E. coli infections are generally caused when a person eats food or drinks water that is contaminated with human or animal feces, or through direct contact with a person who is sick or with animals that carry the bacteria.

Symptoms can include bloody diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps and kidney failure.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
E. coli contamination
E.coli
ground veal
Italian Centre Shop
Recalled
recalled ground veal
recalled product

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News