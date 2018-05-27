Italian Centre Shop brand ground veal recalled over E. coli concerns

If you purchased ground veal recently from any of the Italian Centre Shops in Edmonton or Calgary, it’s being recalled by Messinger Meats.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says test results have revealed possible E. coli contamination.

READ MORE: E. coli in romaine lettuce makes 6 Canadians sick

The CFIA says the ground veal should be thrown out or returned to the store where you bought it.

Brand:

Italian Centre Shop

Product:

Veal–Ground Alberta 13095

Size:

Variable

UPC:

Starts with 0 213095

Codes:

Best before MA.28.18

Packed on MA.07.18

Best before JN.04.18

Packed on MA.14.18

There have been no reported illnesses from the dreaded bacterium at this point.

Food contaminated with E. coli may not look or smell spoiled, but it can make you sick, and is even deadly in some cases.

E. coli infections are generally caused when a person eats food or drinks water that is contaminated with human or animal feces, or through direct contact with a person who is sick or with animals that carry the bacteria.

Symptoms can include bloody diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps and kidney failure.