Severe thunderstorm warnings issued in Saskatchewan

Environment Canada has issued multiple severe thunderstorm warnings in Saskatchewan on Saturday.

These storms are capable of producing very strong wind gusts, large hail, and heavy rain.

Environment Canada is reminding people that severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes. Also, lightning injures and kills Canadians every year.

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for:

Humboldt – Wynyard – Wadena – Lanigan – Foam Lake

Martensville – Warman – Rosthern – Delisle – Wakaw

Melfort – Tisdale – Nipawin – Carrot River

Severe thunderstorm warning ended for: