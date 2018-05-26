Canada
May 26, 2018 6:00 pm
Updated: May 26, 2018 6:11 pm

Severe thunderstorm warnings issued in Saskatchewan

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Environment Canada issued severe thunderstorm warnings in Saskatchewan on Saturday afternoon.

Environment Canada has issued multiple severe thunderstorm warnings in Saskatchewan on Saturday.

These storms are capable of producing very strong wind gusts, large hail, and heavy rain.

READ MORE: Environment Canada confirms 2 landspout tornadoes in southern Sask.

Environment Canada is reminding people that severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes. Also, lightning injures and kills Canadians every year.

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for:

  • Humboldt – Wynyard – Wadena – Lanigan – Foam Lake
  • Martensville – Warman – Rosthern – Delisle – Wakaw
  • Melfort – Tisdale – Nipawin – Carrot River

Severe thunderstorm warning ended for:

  • Fort Qu’Appelle – Indian Head – Lumsden – Pilot Butte

