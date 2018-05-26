Severe thunderstorm warnings issued in Saskatchewan
Environment Canada has issued multiple severe thunderstorm warnings in Saskatchewan on Saturday.
These storms are capable of producing very strong wind gusts, large hail, and heavy rain.
Environment Canada is reminding people that severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes. Also, lightning injures and kills Canadians every year.
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for:
- Humboldt – Wynyard – Wadena – Lanigan – Foam Lake
- Martensville – Warman – Rosthern – Delisle – Wakaw
- Melfort – Tisdale – Nipawin – Carrot River
Severe thunderstorm warning ended for:
- Fort Qu’Appelle – Indian Head – Lumsden – Pilot Butte
