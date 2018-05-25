Saskatoon weather outlook: more rain and thunderstorms ahead

More thunderstorms and rain in the forecast ahead.

Saskatoon Forecast

Friday

Up to 12.5 millimetres of rain was reported in Saskatoon from the thunderstorms that rolled through late Thursday night as mostly cloudy skies stuck around right into Friday morning.

A few sunny breaks were reported at the airport into the day as temperatures climbed up from 12 degrees up to the 20s by noon with breezy winds gusting upwards of 50 km/h.

Wow got a good photo of lightning by chance! Usually not good at this! LOL #SaskatoonStorm @PQuinlanGlobal pic.twitter.com/Fjm16b6Gob — StephenEmilyDavidFan (@TwiBritneyFan) May 25, 2018

Storm front moving into Martensville. Lightning to the SW. #skstorm pic.twitter.com/7dtOEXhMvG — Jason Cruickshank (@cdnjay) May 25, 2018

Ah. So this is the reason that I’m stuck on a plane after landing minutes before this storm hit. Great. — Kelsie Fraser (@kelsiefraser) May 25, 2018

@PQuinlanGlobal Saskatoon is being lit by lots of lightning tonight! pic.twitter.com/wdAf64Bdvw — StephenEmilyDavidFan (@TwiBritneyFan) May 25, 2018

Clouds clear out during the afternoon as winds remain breezy and the mercury marches up into the mid-20s for a daytime high.

Friday Night

Mostly clear conditions stick around Friday night as winds start to ease and we cool down toward low double digits overnight.

Saturday

A bit of sunshine will start off the day early on before clouds roll in associated with a cold front mid-morning, which will be followed with rain and thunderstorms during the afternoon.

Temperatures will climb up into the mid-to-upper 20s ahead of the front before being knocked down a few degrees as it passes with a breezy wind kicking in.

Sunday

Partly to mostly sunny skies will be back in full swing on Sunday as high pressure digs back in across the region.

We’ll get a break from the breezy winds during the day as we bound up to an afternoon high in the mid-20s.

Work Week Outlook

Sunshine will kickoff the week on Monday before clouds roll in with a chance of rain on Tuesday before some more organized rain may move in to end May and kickoff June.

Daytime highs will climb close to 30 degrees to start the week before slipping back into the low 20s or high teens by week’s end.

Garfield MacGillivray took the May 25 Your Saskatchewan photo in Quill Lake.

