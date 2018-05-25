Environment Canada confirms 2 landspout tornadoes in southern Sask.

Some wild weather was spotted in southern Saskatchewan on Thursday.

Below is a video tweeted by Derick Warren on May 24 of a landspout tornado touching down near Tyvan, Sask., roughly 80 kilometres southeast of Regina.

The tornado was spotted at around 2 p.m. CT.

Landspout tornadoes are not associated with supercells, are typically weak and are caused by intense updrafts, according to Global News meteorologist Tiffany Lizée.

There were no watches or warnings in the area at the time.

Environment Canada confirmed the touchdown on May 25 and also confirmed a second landspout touchdown near Gerald.

A funnel cloud was also spotted near Goodeve.