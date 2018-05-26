Saint John Soap Box Derby stresses citizenship, community service

The annual Saint John Soap Box Derby has returned with a vengeance. Hundreds took part in the event, which includes schools from one side of the city to the other along with solo racers. Carson Hoyt is among them.

The 12-year-old Hampton boy is one of the competitors. Hoyt has been here before, and then some. He was a winner last year and made it all the way to the birthplace of the derby in Akron, Ohio, where he placed ninth in the world. “It was really cool,” said Hoyt. “It was my first time out of Canada. It was a big deal down in Akron, Ohio.”

And a big deal Hoyt is looking to defend today, according to his dad. “He’s got his eyes on the prize and he’s just dreaming about being fast,” added Greg Hoyt.

You can say this isn’t the Daytona or Indianapolis 500, but don’t tell some of the competitors that. “It is for them, because most kids don’t get to race in a big race,” said Fred Ingraham, whose grandson Macullam Stevens was one of the racers. “This is like going to the provincials. This is the big time for them.”

At the centre of it all is a great sense of community. Loch Lomond School is just one example of team spirit, even if it brings different perspectives. “I like the pressure, kind of, and I like going against people and all that,” said Cassidy Callaghan. Her schoolmate Abby Bourque added, “It’s kind of cool to see all the schools that just came out to race and I don’t think they’re all about winning. It’s more just having fun and making sure you tried your best.”

In the end, the message to both students and community leaders centres around giving back to the community. “When we’re serving our school communities we all win, and I think, at the end of the day, that global citizenship piece, whether it’s on a large scale or whether it’s right here on the ground, that’s so important,” said Greg Norton who serves as a city councillor as well as being principal of Loch Lomond School. “That’s where the soap box derby I think really comes to life.”

Proceeds from the Saint John Soap Box Derby go to the Lily Lake Pavilion Pals in the Park program, which provides area students with educational and recreational experiences in a park setting at no cost.