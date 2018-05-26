Massive fire breaks out at Germany’s biggest amusement park
A A
Firefighters are scrambling to put out a massive fire after a blaze broke out at Germany’s biggest amusement park on Saturday.
Footage shows flames and thick smoke billowing from Europa-Park. It’s unclear if there are any casualties or how the fire started.
Europa-Park is located in Rust, in south-western Germany.
The theme park’s official Twitter urged visitors to avoid the area.
More to come
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.