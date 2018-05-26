World
May 26, 2018 3:39 pm
Updated: May 26, 2018 4:03 pm

Massive fire breaks out at Germany’s biggest amusement park

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

ABOVE: A massive fire broke out Saturday at Germany's Europa Park, which is the largest in the country.

A A

Firefighters are scrambling to put out a massive fire after a blaze broke out at Germany’s biggest amusement park on Saturday.

Footage shows flames and thick smoke billowing from Europa-Park. It’s unclear if there are any casualties or how the fire started.

Europa-Park is located in Rust, in south-western Germany.

The theme park’s official Twitter urged visitors to avoid the area.

Smoke rises from a fire at the Europa Park in Rust, Germany.

REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

More to come

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Europa Park
Europa-Park fire
Europa-Park Germany fire
fire Europa-Park
fire Europa-Park German
Germany amusement park fire
Germany theme park
Germany theme park fire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News