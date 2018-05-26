Politics
Horwath and Wynne campaign for June 7 vote as Ford takes the day off

By Staff The Canadian Press

The Ontario election is slated to take place on June 7.

Only two of Ontario’s three main party leaders are scheduled to campaign today for the June 7 election.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath’s only event is an announcement focused on health care this morning in Brampton, Ont.

Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne’s only scheduled event is a media availability in Toronto.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford has no scheduled events today.

Wynne said Friday she would keep doing what she can to push her party’s accomplishments in government as her Liberals continue to face discouraging poll numbers.

Recent surveys suggest Wynne’s Liberals trail both the Tories and a surging NDP, which at least one poll now suggests has jumped into the top spot in voter preferences.

