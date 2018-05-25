WestJet strike averted as airline, pilots agree to settlement process

WestJet pilots won’t be hitting the picket lines as the airline and the Air Line Pilots Association agreed on a settlement process on Friday evening.

“The parties have agreed to mediation, and if required, final and binding arbitration,” WestJet said in a news release.

The settlement will be reached through the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service. The two parties will move to binding arbitration if required, WestJet said.

Pilots had voted in favour of strike action on May 10, a move that came after months of failed negotiations.

WestJet said the agreement means travellers can “book and travel with confidence.”