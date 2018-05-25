Police officer says meth becoming ‘huge’ issue for Lethbridge

While addressing the opioid crisis has been the focus for many political, health and law enforcement authorities in Alberta of late, a Lethbridge police officer says another drug is also creating massive problems in the city.

Ryan Darroch, a 15-year veteran of the Lethbridge Police Service (LPS) and a member of the downtown policing unit, often patrols around Galt Gardens. Over the last two years, he says he’s noticed a shift in drug activity.

“Methamphetamine is becoming a huge issue,” Const. Darroch said on Friday.

Darroch said alcohol used to be the primary concern in the area, but now methamphetamine has taken over, more so than the use of opioids in the community.

“We’re guesstimating at this point that approximately 60 to 70 per cent of the needles that we’re finding in our community are [used for] methamphetamine,” Darroch said.

The veteran officer said LPS believes the meth is coming from Calgary and Vancouver and users are flocking to the drug because of its cheap cost and highly addictive nature.

It’s also leading to more theft involving debit and credit cards, Darroch said.

“They’ll go around and use the tap function — which is on a lot of new cards — at local businesses, convenience stores — those types of things, and they’ll buy a prepaid VISA card with it,” Darroch said, “which they can then trade for tangible items like drugs, or go and purchase things which are then traded for drugs.”

Darroch estimates $10,000 to $20,000 is stolen every day in Lethbridge via fraudulent tap, or credit card use.

“So when the thieves take the tap or credit card, the first purchase will be $25 and then $50, they’re basically testing your card to see where your limit is.” Darroch said. “It’s an epidemic we’re attempting to deal with… I would love for everyone to just reduce their tap function.”

Responding to calls involving meth presents different and potentially more dangerous situations for LPS officers, Darroch said.

“Some of the fallout from our methamphetamine use has been an increase in call volume for violence and people acting in an odd manor,” Darroch said. “Methamphetamine is a huge stimulant, whereas fentanyl has a calming effect on people.

“Methamphetamine has the total opposite effect on the body and people act incredibly irrational and not like themselves.”

Darroch said some of the meth users are moving out of the downtown core and into more public areas.

“If we don’t know that they are there and that behaviour is going on, we can’t properly distribute our resources in the proper manner,” Darroch said. “If you see those events taking place, please call us.”