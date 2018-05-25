TDSB teacher accused of assaulting 8 girls at east-end school

Toronto police say a 53-year-old teacher is facing charges after eight girls were allegedly sexually assaulted at school.

Investigators allege the girls were assaulted by a teacher on Edgewood Public School property between September 2017 and May 2018.

In a letter to parents from principal Sharon White and education superintendent Shirley Chan on Friday provided to Global News by the Toronto District School Board, the teacher was identified as Remy Perry. Officials said he provided support in special education as a resource teacher at the school.



“Upon learning of the allegations, staff acted immediately to place the employee on home assignment and to notify the authorities. School administration will continue to cooperate with police in their investigation,” they wrote.

“While it is important to remember that laying criminal charges does not constitute guilt, and that a person is innocent until proven otherwise in a court of law, we also cannot and do not take these allegations lightly. The safety of our students is a top priority and we are committed to enforcing policies about their well-being.”

Police say Perry was arrested on Friday and charged with three counts each of sexual assault and sexual interference, four counts of assault and one count of assault with a weapon.

They say Perry appeared in court on Friday morning.

— With files from Nick Westoll