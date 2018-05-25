London-Fanshawe candidates square off in 980 CFPL’s second Ontario election debate

Four candidates vying to represent constituents in the riding of London-Fanshawe argued about hydro rates, health care, and the rising cost of living during 980 CFPL’s second provincial election debate.

Progressive Conservative Eric Weniger, Liberal Lawvin Hadisi, New Democrat Teresa Armstrong, and the Green Party’s Lisa Carriere attended the debate Friday morning, moderated by 980 CFPL’s Craig Needles.

The first question, about health care, had Weniger and Hadisi trading barbs.

“There’s plenty of money in healthcare,” began Weniger.

“We just need to get through the bureaucracy in the health care system. I mean, there’s vice presidents, there’s committees, the money just isn’t getting down to the front line health care. It’s not getting down to where the care is needed.”

Hadisi fought back, saying she’s unsure what Weniger means by “the bureaucratic system,” and that the Liberal party is focused on “all aspects of health care.”

She also emphasized her party’s accomplishments, pointing out that healthcare has increased every year the Liberals been governing.

Carriere spoke of the Green Party’s commitment to preventative health care and social support services, while Armstrong of the NDP said that party would put the focus back on the people and families who’ve struggled to get support in overcrowded hospitals.

Twice, Carriere commended the NDP. She first complimented Armstrong, the current MPP, for her representation of Londoners at Queen’s Park, following criticism from Weniger that London-Fanshawe constituents weren’t being heard.

“I think we’re more on side with the NDP’s childcare plan,” the Green Party candidate said later.

Hydro rates, and what each party would do in its approach to electricity, was another question that sparked some heat.

“We’re going to stop building the windmills,” Weniger said. “It’s something that we’re overgenerating. We continue to build, we continue to sign new contracts, and it just doesn’t make any sense. Things are getting worse. [The Liberals] are going to say they saved you 25 per cent on your hydro bill, but they borrowed about $100 billion to do it.”

Hadisi argued back that her party created an asset by investing in infrastructure and the hydro system.

“And that infrastructure is now an asset that we hold, as a province.”

