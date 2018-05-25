Innisfil man charged with stunt driving after going two times the speed limit

A 47-year-old Innisfil man has been charged with speeding and stunt driving after police clocked his car driving two times the speed limit in Innisfil.

Police say on May 25, at around 8 a.m., a South Simcoe police officer noticed a vehicle speeding on Big Bay Point Road in Innisfil.

The officer clocked the vehicle driving 120 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.

Police pulled the driver over, and charged him with speeding and stunt driving. Police suspended his licence, and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.