Millions generated from 2017 Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg

It’s been nearly a year since the 2017 Canada Summer Games came to town, but they’ve left a strong legacy — generating a $2.6 million surplus.

President and CEO Jeff Hnatiuk said the Games were a resounding success, and praised Winnipeg and the various venues across the province for hosting sellout crowds.

“We didn’t initially prepare for a surplus, but as things started moving forward, it looked like there may be an opportunity for us to have some form of a surplus and a legacy,” he said.

“After the last six to eight months, it began looking really positive for us to have something we could turn over to the community.”

The leftover money will be put into the 2017 Canada Summer Games Fund.

“The $2.6 million is going to be used for the development of sport in the province, from grassroots through to high performance athletes, to allow for increased accessibility to sport and sport programming,” Hnatiuk said.

The event also created $71.9 million in economic activity for the city.