5 Things To Do

More
5 Things
May 25, 2018 1:46 pm

5 things to do this weekend for Friday, May 25, 2018

By Staff Global News

Here are your five things to do this weekend around the province including the Vancouver Craft Beer Week and the Kelowna Vegan Festival.

A A

Here are your five things to do this weekend for Friday, May 25, 2018.

1 – Vancouver Craft Beer Week
May 25-June 3
Kickoff: Maritime Centre
Festival June 2 & 3: PNE Grounds
Vancouvercraftbeerweek.com

2 – Ladner May Days
May 25-27
Memorial Park, Ladner & Ladner Village

Story continues below
Ladnermaydays.com

3 – Britannia Mine Museum Family Fun Day
May 26
Britannia Mine Museum, Britannia Beach
Britanniaminemuseum.ca

4 – Cloverdale Market Days
May 26
176 Street, Cloverdale
Surrey.ca

5 – Kelowna Vegan Festival
May 26 & 27
The Rotary Centre for the Arts
Kelownaveganfestival.weebly.com

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
5 Things
5 Things To Do

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News