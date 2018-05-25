5 things to do this weekend for Friday, May 25, 2018
A A
Here are your five things to do this weekend for Friday, May 25, 2018.
1 – Vancouver Craft Beer Week
May 25-June 3
Kickoff: Maritime Centre
Festival June 2 & 3: PNE Grounds
Vancouvercraftbeerweek.com
2 – Ladner May Days
May 25-27
Memorial Park, Ladner & Ladner Village
3 – Britannia Mine Museum Family Fun Day
May 26
Britannia Mine Museum, Britannia Beach
Britanniaminemuseum.ca
4 – Cloverdale Market Days
May 26
176 Street, Cloverdale
Surrey.ca
5 – Kelowna Vegan Festival
May 26 & 27
The Rotary Centre for the Arts
Kelownaveganfestival.weebly.com
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.