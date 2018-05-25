$40K reward offered in 2016 Edmonton shooting death

Nearly two years after a 63-year-old man was shot and killed while out for an evening walk in northeast Edmonton, a reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

On May 27, 2016, Gherezghiher (Gary) Yemane was found lying on a sidewalk in the area of Ozerna Road, between 69 Street and 165 Avenue. He was declared dead at the scene.

READ MORE: Edmonton police ask public for help solving deadly shooting

The shooting happened at around 8:45 p.m., when it was still daylight outside. At the time, police said there were a number of pedestrians who may have witnessed the shooting, or events related to it. Officers were also searching for the drivers of several vehicles spotted in the Ozerna neighbourhood around the time the shooting happened.

Nearly two years later, homicide detectives continue to investigate Yemane’s death. A reward of up to $40,000 is now available for information that leads to an arrest in the homicide.

READ MORE: Police search for witnesses to northeast Edmonton shooting death

Edmonton Police Service Staff Sgt. Bill Clark, along with Yemane’s wife and daughter, are set to speak more about the case and the reward at a media availability at 3 p.m. MT Friday.

More to come…