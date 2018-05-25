Simcoe County Museum fully re-opens after fire in April

The Simcoe County Museum has now fully re-opened after a fire in April forced partial closure of the building.

The fire which broke out at around 2 p.m. on April 21, was contained to one section of the Living and Working gallery in the northeast corner of the main building.

We're pleased to report that the entire museum is open again following the small fire that occurred on April 21. We appreciate your patience and support over the past few weeks! — Simcoe County Museum (@simcoecountyMUS) May 25, 2018

Emergency crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly, and no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

While museum employees say the damage to artifacts was minimal, one First World War billboard suffered water damage, and a handful of other artifacts within the gallery sustained minor smoke damage.

Following the fire, the museum was able to partially re-open at the beginning of May.

The Simcoe County Museum is located on Highway 26 in Minesing and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.