Calgary weekend traffic delays: May 25 to 28

The summer season is upon us and that means more local events and construction, which can result in traffic delays for Calgary drivers. Planning your route in advance is key to avoiding traffic congestion, according to the City of Calgary.

Starting Friday night, Glenmore Trail bridge will be reduced to one lane eastbound and two lanes westbound to allow construction workers to remove an abandoned rail bridge. City officials said drivers can expect significant delays.

This closure will last until 5 a.m. Monday morning, and motorists can visit the city of Calgary website for more information.

The Scotiabank Calgary Marathon runs Sunday, May 27, and will result in several road closures around the downtown area. The city is asking drivers to plan alternate routes to avoid traffic congestion.

From 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. the following roads will be closed for the marathon:

Olympic Way S.E. and 4 Street S.E. between 9 Avenue S.E. and Stampede Trail S.E.

9 Avenue S.E. between 3 Street and 12 Street S.E.

12 Street between 9 Avenue S.E. and 1 Avenue N.E.

1 Avenue N.E. between 12 Street N.E. and 4 Street N.E.

Memorial Drive between 10 Street N.W. and Crowchild Trail N.W.

Riverfront Avenue from 1 Street S.W. to 6 Street S.E.

Flanders Avenue S.W. both Crowchild Trail S.W. ramps

In addition to road closures, there will be multiple roads with lanes impacted by the marathon from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

11 Avenue S.W. will be reduced to two westbound lanes, 4 Street N.E. will be down to one lane on the east side, Memorial Drive will be reduced to one lane in each direction between 10 Street N.W. and the Reconciliation Bridge, and 5 Street S.W. will be restricted to northbound traffic only between 18 Avenue S.W. and Elbow Drive S.W.

Southbound Elbow Drive will also be reduced to one right-hand lane from 5 Street S.W. to 30 Avenue S.W. and eastbound 50 Avenue S.W. near Mount Royal University, will have a right lane closure from Crowchild Trail to 21 Street S.W.

For more information motorists can visit the Calgary traffic information map or follow the City of Calgary transportation on Twitter or search the special event road closures on the City of Calgary website.

Calgary Transit has also announced route 90 will be detoured due to the marathon and more information can be found on the Calgary Transit website or on Twitter.

Another event taking place in downtown Calgary this weekend is the official naming ceremony for Reconciliation Bridge. Associated road closures for the ceremony start at 7 a.m. on Saturday, May 26 and continue until 5 p.m.

According to a news release from the City of Calgary, Riverfront Avenue S.E. from Reconciliation Bridge to Confluence Way S.E., and turning south onto Reconciliation Bridge from Memorial Drive going east will be closed. There will also be a parking ban on Riverfront Avenue S.E. from 3 Street S.E. to Confluence Way S.E.

There will be no access to Reconciliation Bridge after 7 a.m. and the ceremony begins at 1 p.m.