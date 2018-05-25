Where to vote in advance in Kingston for the provincial election
If you just won’t have the time to get to your polling station on Thursday, June 7, Elections Ontario has you covered. There are five advanced polling stations set up around Kingston.
Here is a list of advanced polling stations you can visit to cast your ballot before election day:
Kingston And The Islands Returning Office – (Former Sears south entrance, Cataraqui Mall)
Location is accessible
Address: 945 Gardiners Rd., Kingston, K7M 7H4
Phone: 866-210-5462
Voting available until June 6
Hours: Monday to Saturday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Sunday, May 27: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Sunday, June 3: 12 p.m.- 5 p.m.
In-person voting at returning offices ends on June 6 at 6 p.m.
Artillery Park
Location is accessible
Address: 76 Ordnance St., Kingston, K7K 5V1
Voting available from May 26 – May 30
Hours: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Calvin Park Library
Location is accessible
Address: 88 Wright Cres., Kingston, K7L 4T9
Voting available from May 26 – May 30
Hours: 10 a.m.- 8 p.m.
Fire Station Gore Road
Location is accessible
Address: 211 Gore Rd., Kingston, K7K 6N3
Voting available from May 26 – May 30
Hours: 10 a.m.- 8 p.m.
Royal Kingston Curling Club
Location is accessible
Address: 130 Days Rd., Kingston, K7M 9G4
Voting available from May 26 – May 30
Hours: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
