Guelph police issue 148 aggressive driving tickets during Road Safety Week

Guelph police say 148 tickets were issued for aggressive driving during the week of May 15 to May 21 as part of Road Safety Week.

The results were released on Friday and police said their aggressive-driving crackdown included red light and stop sign violations, following too closely, unsafe lane changes and speeding.

Police also laid five impaired driving charges and two of those resulted in roadside suspensions.

READ MORE: Guelph police investigating crash on Woodlawn Road

“Guelph police would like to remind all drivers that with the warmer weather and sunny skies, drivers will be sharing the road with families and children,” police said in a news release. “Be alert and be friendly.”

Five charges were also laid for careless and dangerous driving and three charges for distracted drivers.

Police also said 28 people were driving while prohibited.