Doug Ford making another campaign stop in Peterborough

Provincial PC Leader Doug Ford is making another campaign stop in Peterborough.

Ford will be in the city on Monday evening for the Rally for a Better Ontario to be held at the Evinrude Centre beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The visit will be Ford’s third to Peterborough since he initially announced his intentions to seek the PC leadership back in February. His last visit was a rally on April 6 at the Kinsmen Civic Centre.

Ford is expected to be joined by Peterborough-Kawartha riding PC candidate Dave Smith.

The other party leaders have also been in the riding recently. Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne joined incumbent MPP Jeff Leal at a farm in Hastings on May 12.

A week later, NDP Leader Andrea Horwath joined NDP candidate Sean Conway for a rally at the Naval Club.

Voters go to the polls June 7.