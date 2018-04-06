Doug Ford makes pre-election campaign stop in Peterborough

The crowd at the Kinsmen Centre on Friday evening was largely made up of seniors with a leavening of younger voters.

Introduced by Peterborough Kawartha Conservative candidate Dave Smith, Ontario PC Party Leader Doug Ford appeared to have been well briefed on the concerns of local residents starting with health care.

“We are going to take care of dental care for seniors, that is an absolutely critical issue. But do you know what’s right beside health care to seniors, I hear it over and over again, is when I talk to the seniors, one of the No. 1 issues is make sure my kids are taken care of, they have a job, make sure my grandchildren have a good education” said Ford.

Ford also touched on the issue of soaring hydro rates. He said people are telling him their electricity bills are so high, they have to choose between keeping the lights on or putting food on the table.

“It’s a very simple saying, I always say, it’s about choosing between heating and eating. We’re here in Ontario, no one should be choosing between heating and eating,” said Ford.

Later Friday evening, Ford met with Trent University students at a local restaurant before leaving for Lindsay where he will hold a breakfast meeting on Saturday morning.