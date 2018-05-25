Crime
May 25, 2018 10:42 am

Ottawa police investigating serious downtown assault

By Local Online Journalist (Ottawa)  Global News

Ottawa police are investigating a serious assault that occurred on Laurier Avenue yesterday afternoon.

The Canadian Press / Fred Chartrand/File
A A

Ottawa police are investigating an assault after a woman was found severely beaten inside a building on the 100 block of Laurier Avenue Thursday.

According to police, a woman was found with life-threatening injuries at around 1 p.m. She remains in hospital in critical condition.

READ MORE: Ex-uOttawa doctor accused of sexual assault and voyeurism is suspended by Ontario regulatory college

Police have closed off the Christian Science Reading Room at 141c Laurier Ave. with police tape as the investigation continues.

According to police, the major crimes unit is investigating the incident as an aggravated assault and are asking anyone with information to call 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.

As of Friday morning, no suspects have been arrested.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Aggravated Assault
Critical Condition
Ottawa Assault
Ottawa crime
Ottawa Police
Ottawa police major crimes
Ottawa Police Service

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News