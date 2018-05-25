Ottawa police investigating serious downtown assault

Ottawa police are investigating an assault after a woman was found severely beaten inside a building on the 100 block of Laurier Avenue Thursday.

According to police, a woman was found with life-threatening injuries at around 1 p.m. She remains in hospital in critical condition.

Police have closed off the Christian Science Reading Room at 141c Laurier Ave. with police tape as the investigation continues.

According to police, the major crimes unit is investigating the incident as an aggravated assault and are asking anyone with information to call 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.

As of Friday morning, no suspects have been arrested.