Nitro Circus arrives in Kelowna

It was more than four years ago when Bruce Cook, 31, of Kelowna attempted something no rider had ever done before — a double forward flip on a dirt bike.

It ended in disaster.

“I ended up under rotating a little bit which means landing vertically on my bike — couldn’t hold on. I kind of got ripped off the back and basically folded in half backwards which resulted in breaking my T-11 vertebra,” Cook said.

Paralyzed from the waist-down, Cook now gets around in a wheelchair but that hasn’t slowed him down.

He’s back doing flips on his modified dirt bike and will be doing it in Kelowna Friday with his Nitro Circus buddies.

“I still have my upper body and that’s all it was going to take to get back on the bike,” he said.

Fellow rider Harry Bink of Australia and the other Nitro Circus daredevils will be launching off ramps that are 15 feet high — they don’t get any bigger.

“We are going straight up and straight down and if you make any mistake you are literally falling from out of the sky,” Bink said.

The Nitro Circus takes it to the next level Friday night at the Apple Bowl where Bruce Cook and company will be soaring to new heights.