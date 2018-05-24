Brand name jewelry stolen from northern N.B. store: RCMP

Police are asking for the public’s help after several items were stolen from a jewelry store in northern New Brunswick earlier this month.

Campbellton RCMP say the robbery happened at Bijouterie Extra d’Or et Cadeaux at 635 Avenue des Pionniers in Balmoral, N.B.

Police believe the robbery happened around 2:30 a.m. on May 10.

“A quantity of brand name jewelry (Bulova, Caravelle, Italgem and Medic Alert) was taken, including watches, rings and bracelets, some with the Harley-Davidson logo,” police said in a news release Thursday.

Police say personal jewelry items were also stolen.

Anyone with information on the break and enter is asked to contact Campbellton RCMP or Crime Stoppers.