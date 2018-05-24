Family-owned Kelowna-based hotel chain celebrates 25 years

Kelowna-based Prestige Hotels and Resorts is celebrating its 25th anniversary with an elaborate promotional campaign and social media initiative.

The first Prestige-branded hotel opened in Vernon in 1993. The company has since grown to a collection of 15 properties in 12 locations throughout the Okanagan, Kootenay Rockies, Northern B.C. and Vancouver Island.

The first full-service property was called the Park-Lake Motor Inn and is now known as the Prestige Beach House Kelowna.

CEO Joe Huber Jr. said the company has exceeded any dreams he and his father originally had.

“I was fortunate to work alongside my father for many years and learn the core principles of the hospitality industry from him,” said Huber.

The promotional campaign includes more than $50,000 worth of prizes and incentives, including:

25 Prestige vacation prize packages

1 luxury grand prize

More than 700 surprise gifts for hotel guests

Social media photo contests

‘Share Your Prestige Story’ contest

Up to 25% off hotel rates

They have also initiated a social media influencer campaign by partnering with two individuals who will spend six weeks traveling to all 12 Prestige communities for one ultimate summer road trip.

They will capture their adventures in photos, videos, and blogs and share them on Prestige’s social media accounts and website, and through use of the #PrestigeAdventurers hashtag.

Amy Nunn, executive director of sales and marketing, said the campaign is about rewarding guests for their loyalty over the years.

“We’re really fortunate to have so many guests who consider us their home-away-from-home, and we consider them to be part of our family. This campaign and its prizes are really our way of saying thank you. We couldn’t have grown to 15 hotels, in 12 communities, without the support of our guests and we want to give back to them throughout the whole year,” says Nunn.

The campaign officially kicks-off today and will run until the end of 2018.