Ontario Election

More
Politics
May 24, 2018 3:04 pm

Ontario Liberals pledge more access to pensions for province’s private sector workers

By Staff The Canadian Press

Ontario Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne talks to employees during a campaign stop at Wattpad's offices to make an announcement in Toronto on Thursday.

Chris Young / The Canadian Press
A A

TORONTO – Premier Kathleen Wynne says she will increase access to retirement pension plans for Ontario’s private sector workers if re-elected on June 7.

The Liberals say just a third of all Ontario workers are part of a pension plan, while only a quarter of young workers, aged 25 to 34, are part of one.

Story continues below

Wynne says her party would support the creation of portable pension plans that workers could retain and take with them when moving between jobs in the same field.

READ MORE: NDP, Tories tied at 37 per cent support, new poll suggests; Liberals trail at 21

She says the Liberals will also increase the power of pension regulating authorities to intervene when Ontarians believe they are not receiving the pension benefits they were promised.

The premier further pledged to grant access to existing private sector pension plans to workers, such as contractors or part-timers, who may not currently qualify for them.

Wynne says that while previous generations of Ontarians could expect to work at one company throughout their career and retire with a decent pension, today’s workers are more likely to change jobs and experience gaps in retirement coverage.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Kathleen Wynne
Ontario Election
Ontario election 2018
Ontario Liberal party
Ontario pensions
Ontario private sector workers
ontario workers
pensions
Portable pension plans
Private Sector Workers

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News