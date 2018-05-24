Irving awards $8.9M contract to build landing craft for Canada’s new patrol ships

A company based in Lunenburg, N.S., has received an $8.9-million contract to build landing craft for the Royal Canadian Navy’s new Arctic patrol ships.

Irving Shipbuilding Inc., the company tasked with constructing up to six of the Arctic patrol ships, announced that the contract had been awarded to ABCO Industries Limited on Thursday.

“We’re proud to work with Canadian companies like ABCO Industries as we build the Royal Canadian Navy’s future fleet and continue the tradition of world class shipbuilding in Nova Scotia,” said Kevin McCoy, president of Irving.

Each of the patrol ships are set to be equipped with custom designed 12-metre landing craft — used to deploy ATV’s, snowmobiles, or trucks, from the vessel’s vehicle bay.

ABCO has already supplied aluminum boats for use by multiple Canadian agencies or departments as well as other components of the patrol ships.

It’s estimated that six to eight jobs will be created at ABCO, bringing the total number of employees to around 60 people.

“We are pleased to supply Irving Shipbuilding with Landing Crafts for the [Arctic patrol] vessels and provide the Royal Canadian Navy with the tools it needs to keep our waters safe,” said John Meisner, ABCO’s president.

Three of the possible six patrol ships are under construction at Irving’s Halifax Shipyard. The first vessel, the future HMCS Harry DeWolf, is scheduled to launch this fall.