Main sections of first Arctic patrol ship assembled at Halifax Shipyard

The main structural components of the Royal Canadian Navy’s first Arctic patrol ship have been assembled at the Halifax Shipyard.

Irving Shipbuilding issued a statement Friday saying the bow section of HMCS Harry DeWolf was carried by heavy-lift transporters to a spot on the waterfront where it is being fitted to the ship’s centre and stern sections.

The ship is expected to be launched at the Halifax Shipyard next summer.

However, some of the unionized workers at the shipyard voted earlier this week to give their bargaining committee a strike mandate.

Unifor Local 1 says about 700 of 800 unionized employees – including metal fabricators and electricians -voted on Sunday, with 99 per cent favouring a strike. Their contract expires at the end of this month.

Contract talks started early last month, with Irving requesting a conciliator after about four days at the table.

The previous Conservative government launched the national shipbuilding strategy in 2010, budgeting $35 billion to rebuild the navy and coast guard fleets while also creating a sustainable shipbuilding industry on both the east and west coasts.

Earlier this month, Irving said it won’t know until at least next year whether it will be able to build six Arctic patrol vessels within the government’s $3.5-billion budget, or only five.

The company says it has already committed $1.9 billion in spending on the patrol ship project.

“As the first ship of the class, having the future HMCS Harry DeWolf assembled at land level is a significant milestone,” Kevin McCoy, president Irving Shipbuilding, said in a statement.