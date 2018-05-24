OPP identify human remains found near Highway 401 in Toronto’s east end

The Ontario Provincial Police have identified the human remains found on Sunday evening in east-end Toronto.

After an investigation and post-mortem exam, the body has been identified as Gary Edward Weese.

Weese was reported missing to the Toronto police service on Sept. 28, 2016, when he was 64 years old.

The human remains were found in the area of Highway 401 and Morningside Avenue.

The investigation is ongoing but officers said foul play is not suspected.