Seeding now 70% complete in Saskatchewan

Farmers have made great strides in the past week seeding the 2018 crop, but much needed rain is needed to replenish topsoil moisture.

Saskatchewan Agriculture said 70 per cent of the crop is now in the ground, double what was reported in the May 17 weekly crop report. The five-year average for this time of year is 55 per cent.

Furthest advanced is the southeast region, with 82 per cent of seeding complete. All other regions are reporting between 53 and 77 per cent seeded.

Crops are slowly emerging and are either at or behind normal development for this time of year.

What is needed now in the majority of the province is rain as warm temperatures and strong winds continue to dry out fields.

Crop land topsoil moisture is rated at 39 per cent short and 14 per cent very short.

Growth on pastures and hay land has been slow, with conditions rated at 22 per cent good, 40 per cent fair, 28 per cent poor and 10 per cent very poor.

Hay land and pasture topsoil moisture is rated 46 per cent short and 23 per cent very short.

There were 34 reports to SaskPower of machinery coming into contact with electrical equipment over the last seven days, bringing the total to 119 for May.