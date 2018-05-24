toddler daycare death
Toddler found dead after wandering off daycare centre in Mission

Reporter Jennifer Palma is live on scene outside a home in Mission Thursday morning. A toddler was reportedly found unresponsive after going missing from a daycare Wednesday. The cause of death has not been released.

A toddler has died after wandering off a daycare centre in Mission, B.C. Wednesday afternoon.

Multiple homes along Hawthorne Avenue are behind tape as police continue to investigate.

The toddler, believed to be one year old, is said to have wandered off the daycare property sometime Wednesday afternoon. The centre was run out of a home.

Police were able to eventually locate the toddler in a neighbouring yard where there is a pool. The toddler was unresponsive.

In an email to Global News, the BC Coroners Service confirms they are investigating the case.

“Coroners Service investigations look to determine who, when, where, how and by what means someone dies suddenly or unexpectedly in B.C.,” said Andy Watson. “It would be premature to comment on any other aspects of our investigation at this time.”

No word yet from RCMP on how the toddler got out of the daycare.

More to come…

