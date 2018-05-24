IN PHOTOS: Newfoundland digs out of more than 30cm of snow on May 24 – and there’s more to come

Residents in Newfoundland are digging out from a late spring snowstorm, with some areas buried under at least 30 centimetres of snow on May 24.

Environment Canada had issued snowfall warnings for several communities in the coastal province, including Gander and Grand Falls, while more than 30 centimetres of snow had already dumped on the region.

Bonavista Peninsula and Clarenville-area remained under a special weather statement Thursday and dozens of schools had postponed the start of classes as a result of the weather.

READ MORE: Newfoundland bracing for 30 centimetres of snow… in May

Spring snow storms are not unheard of for this time of year in parts of Newfoundland.

WATCH: 2018 Canada-wide spring forecast

Environment Canada meteorologist Linda Libby says 69.2 centimetres of snow were recorded in Gander on May 18 and 19, 2013, and snow has fallen in that town well into June.

Residents shared photos on social media showing the cruelty of Mother Nature.

READ MORE: What Canadians can expect from coast-to-coast for spring 2018

“Dandy morning here in Gander. Said no one,” Erica tweeted along with a photo of a resident digging out of a driveway.

“Honestly… 32cm snow down this morning and still falling,” Sonya Tulk tweeted.

Here’s a look at the late spring snowstorm that hammered the province.

For those of you looking for Spring Lawn Care advise, feel free to give me a call… no weeds to be seen on my lawn! 😉 #remindmewhyilivehere #springiswinterpartdeux pic.twitter.com/8Qm9YkG4rd — Stephen Lundrigan⚓️ (@GanderRumRunner) May 24, 2018

Photos taken less than 24 hours apart in #Gander, Newfoundland and Labrador. May 23, 2018 and today, May 24, 2018. Incredible! 32 cm (just over 12”) and counting. 📸 from Darren Earle. #NLwx #nltraffic #wxtwitter pic.twitter.com/NvFjADwWTN — Eddie Sheerr (@EddieSheerr) May 24, 2018

25cm and counting reported at #Gander airport. I think my deck table is reporting closer to 30 cm, but the again we half way through the synoptic hour with heavy snow being reported. #nlwx If only the Jets were still in the playoffs, we have the whiteout, no need for shirts… pic.twitter.com/44mrow71FJ — Justin Boudreau (@Isotachtics) May 24, 2018

#nlwx Mt. Maytufor erupted in central NL last night covering the entire area in rare white lava pic.twitter.com/9rIQ75fyc7 — Bert Peddle (@SmokinB4) May 24, 2018

My special weather observer helped me measure the tabletop snow load. 33 cm, pretty much exactly what the airport is reporting! #nlwx #Gander pic.twitter.com/Te2lxxR8yk — Justin Boudreau (@Isotachtics) May 24, 2018

So this happened today. Worse thing is this will all have to melt in the next day or so. #nlwx #gandernl pic.twitter.com/aZqXqUNbQ8 — Brian Tremblett (@briantremblett) May 24, 2018

–with a file from The Canadian Press