IN PHOTOS: Newfoundland digs out of more than 30cm of snow on May 24 – and there’s more to come

Residents in Newfoundland are digging out from a late spring snowstorm, with some areas buried under at least 30 centimetres of snow on May 24.
Environment Canada had issued snowfall warnings for several communities in the coastal province, including Gander and Grand Falls, while more than 30 centimetres of snow had already dumped on the region.
Bonavista Peninsula and Clarenville-area remained under a special weather statement Thursday and dozens of schools had postponed the start of classes as a result of the weather.
Spring snow storms are not unheard of for this time of year in parts of Newfoundland.
Environment Canada meteorologist Linda Libby says 69.2 centimetres of snow were recorded in Gander on May 18 and 19, 2013, and snow has fallen in that town well into June.
Residents shared photos on social media showing the cruelty of Mother Nature.
“Dandy morning here in Gander. Said no one,” Erica tweeted along with a photo of a resident digging out of a driveway.
“Honestly… 32cm snow down this morning and still falling,” Sonya Tulk tweeted.
Here’s a look at the late spring snowstorm that hammered the province.
–with a file from The Canadian Press
