May 23, 2018 11:54 am

Newfoundland bracing for 30 centimetres of snow… in May

By Staff The Canadian Press

Snow falls in St. John's, N.L., on Tuesday, February 14, 2017. Parts of Newfoundland are bracing for a spring snow storm, with more than 30 centimetres expected in some areas.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly
June may be just around the corner, but some Newfoundlanders were facing more than 30 centimetres of snow late Wednesday.

Environment Canada issued snowfall warnings for areas along the northeast coast of Newfoundland, including Gander and Grand Falls-Windsor.

The national weather service said rain was expected to change to snow Wednesday evening and become heavy overnight, with snowfall amounts potentially exceeding 30 centimetres in communities at a higher elevation.

Environment Canada meteorologist Linda Libby said spring snow storms are not unheard of in that part of Newfoundland.

She said 69.2 centimetres of snow was recorded in Gander on May 18 and 19, 2013, and snow has fallen in that town well into June.

“Extreme snowfalls definitely do happen along that coastline at this time of year,” said Libby from Charlottetown, P.E.I.

Libby said although heavy snowfall was expected, total accumulations were not expected to be that high.

“In the spring when the ground is warm unless it accumulates rapidly and starts insulating itself, it tends to melt as it lands,” she said.

Libby said the low tonight is -1 C in Gander, which will make for “wet, heavy” snow.

“It tends to collapse on itself, so hopefully they will not actually wake up tomorrow and have 25 centimetres of snow,” said Libby.

Meanwhile, parts of Alberta and Saskatchewan were under a heat warning, where temperatures could reach 29 C Wednesday.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

