London-native Tessa Virtue one of the most famous female athletes in the world: ESPN

Tessa Virtue isn’t just London famous, she’s world famous.

ESPN has ranked Virtue 16th on its list of the 25 most famous female athletes on earth.

The list is based on Google Trend scores, endorsement dollars and social media followings.

Virtue became the new face of Nivea Canada after competing at the Pyeongchang Olympics, where she won two gold medals with partner Scott Moir.

She was ranked behind Chinese table tennis Olympian Ding Ning and ahead of American gymnast Simone Biles.

Virtue is the only Canadian on the list. Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova and Venus Williams are ranked first, second and third respectively.

Virtue and Moir say they will announce their future plans this summer.

If they retire as expected, they will end their Olympic career with three gold medals and two silver medals.