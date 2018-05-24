Man dies after crash between bus and SUV in Burnaby

An 81-year-old man has now died after a crash between an SUV and transit bus in Burnaby.

It happened at the start of rush hour Wednesday afternoon near Hastings and Holdom Avenue.

Police say the SUV driver suffered a medical emergency, lost control and slammed into the bus.

He was rushed to hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

One of the 20 passengers on board the bus was also taken to hospital as a precaution.

READ MORE: 4 new B-Line express bus routes to link North Shore, Langley, Maple Ridge to rapid transit

The intersection was closed for nearly eight hours, but has since reopened.

Police are asking witnesses to come forward.