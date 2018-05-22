Morgan Freeman to voice transit announcements on buses and SkyTrain

A familiar voice will soon be heard on select transit routes in Vancouver.

Morgan Freeman has recorded a series of announcements that will be heard on parts of the TransLink system.

The actor is featured in Visa spots about TransLink’s new tap-to-pay feature that will also offer advice on bus etiquette.

“Good news, Vancouver. Starting today you can now tap your Visa to go anywhere TransLink takes you,” Freeman says.

You can now tap your contactless @VisaCA or @MastercardCA to pay for your adult cash fare. Don't just take our word for it, take Morgan Freeman's word.

Other announcements will feature reminders on how riders should conduct themselves.

In The Shawshank Redemption, Freeman’s character said, “get busy living or get busy dying,” a reference to advice given to him by the film’s protagonist.

Freeman’s advice to Vancouver transit users will be a little more practical, encouraging them to move to the back of the bus or exit via the rear doors.

“Hello transit riders, remember what your mom used to say: please keep your feet off the furniture,” Freeman will be heard saying.

The Oscar-winning actor has long served as a spokesman for Visa.

As of Tuesday, transit users will be able to tap-to-pay using Visa, Mastercard or a mobile wallet app (Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay).

TransLink said the move will help cut ticket lineups and clear up confusion about zones for people who don’t have a Compass Card.

Customers will hear Freeman at select SkyTrain stations and bus routes.

Freeman will not voice individual stop announcements on SkyTrain. Those will continue to feature the voice of Laureen Regan.

— With files from Simon Little