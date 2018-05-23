Dieppe veteran Fred Engelbrecht dies at 98
One of the last Hamilton veterans of the August 1942 raid on Dieppe, which claimed the lives of 916 Canadian soldiers, has died.
Fred Engelbrecht, who achieved the rank of Corporal in the Royal Hamilton Light Infantry (RHLI), died Wednesday morning at the age of 98 after suffering a stroke.
Mayor Fred Eisenberger paid tribute during Wednesday evening’s meeting of city council, thanking Engelbrecht for his service in the war effort, as well as for his years as a Hamilton firefighter.
With Engelbrecht’s death, there is only one known RHLI survivor from the disastrous raid on Dieppe — 95-year-old Ken Curry lives in Victoria, B.C.
The flag at Dieppe Veterans Memorial Park has been lowered to half-staff in Engelbrecht’s honour.
