Canada
May 23, 2018 10:30 pm

Dieppe veteran Fred Engelbrecht dies at 98

Ken Mann By Reporter  900 CHML

Fred Engelbrecht, the last Dieppe veteran in Hamilton who was a corporal with the Royal Hamilton Light Infantry, has died at the age of 98.

RHLI
A A

One of the last Hamilton veterans of the August 1942 raid on Dieppe, which claimed the lives of 916 Canadian soldiers, has died.

Fred Engelbrecht, who achieved the rank of Corporal in the Royal Hamilton Light Infantry (RHLI), died Wednesday morning at the age of 98 after suffering a stroke.

Mayor Fred Eisenberger paid tribute during Wednesday evening’s meeting of city council, thanking Engelbrecht for his service in the war effort, as well as for his years as a Hamilton firefighter.

READ MORE: Kent Hehr leads Canadian delegation to Dieppe to mark 75th anniversary of raid

With Engelbrecht’s death, there is only one known RHLI survivor from the disastrous raid on Dieppe — 95-year-old Ken Curry lives in Victoria, B.C.

The flag at Dieppe Veterans Memorial Park has been lowered to half-staff in Engelbrecht’s honour.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Canadian Veterans
Dieppe
Dieppe Memorial Hamilton
Dieppe Raid
Fred Engelbrecht
Ken Curry
RHLI
Royal Hamilton Light Infantry
World War II

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News