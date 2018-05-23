Dieppe veteran Fred Engelbrecht dies at 98

One of the last Hamilton veterans of the August 1942 raid on Dieppe, which claimed the lives of 916 Canadian soldiers, has died.

#RHLI regrets to inform of the passing of Fred Engelbrecht this morning. Fred was one of our last #Dieppe veterans, and was a welcome presence at almost all regimental functions. He shall be missed by all! #SemperParatus @CanadianArmy #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/uVno7OFIUP — RHLI (@RHLIXIII) May 23, 2018

Fred Engelbrecht, who achieved the rank of Corporal in the Royal Hamilton Light Infantry (RHLI), died Wednesday morning at the age of 98 after suffering a stroke.

Mayor Fred Eisenberger paid tribute during Wednesday evening’s meeting of city council, thanking Engelbrecht for his service in the war effort, as well as for his years as a Hamilton firefighter.

With Engelbrecht’s death, there is only one known RHLI survivor from the disastrous raid on Dieppe — 95-year-old Ken Curry lives in Victoria, B.C.

The flag at Dieppe Veterans Memorial Park has been lowered to half-staff in Engelbrecht’s honour.