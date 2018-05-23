Canada
May 23, 2018 7:00 pm

N.S. police seek help in locating missing 19-year-old man

By Online Producer  Global News
Courtesy: Nova Scotia RCMP
Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 19-year-old man who hasn’t been seen since Saturday.

Nova Scotia RCMP say Jeremy Adam Carroll was last seen by his family in Truro Heights.

He is described by police as a five-foot-10 white man, weighing 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Colchester District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

