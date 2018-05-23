N.S. police seek help in locating missing 19-year-old man

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 19-year-old man who hasn’t been seen since Saturday.

Nova Scotia RCMP say Jeremy Adam Carroll was last seen by his family in Truro Heights.

He is described by police as a five-foot-10 white man, weighing 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

MISSING: Jeremy Adam Carroll, 19, was last seen by family on Saturday, May 19 in #Truro Heights. He is described as a white man, 5'10" & 165lbs. He has brown hair & brown eyes. Anyone with information is asked to contact @RCMPNS or Crime Stoppers. #NovaScotia @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/SuGRfKLf7b — Natasha Pace (@NatashaPace) May 23, 2018

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Colchester District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.