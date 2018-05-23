N.S. police seek help in locating missing 19-year-old man
Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 19-year-old man who hasn’t been seen since Saturday.
Nova Scotia RCMP say Jeremy Adam Carroll was last seen by his family in Truro Heights.
He is described by police as a five-foot-10 white man, weighing 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Colchester District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
