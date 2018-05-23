Meet Brockville police’s newest recruit

Brockville police have hired a new member to join their team. He’s black and white, furry and loves cuddles.

Cooper, a 12-week old Barbet, is a French water dog, who was donated to help officers deal with stress on the job.

Const. Nicky Henri of Brockville police says, “I think it’s going to be very positive. Who doesn’t like to see a cute little puppy? It makes you smile just by looking at him.”

That’s exactly the reason police have recruited Cooper. They are hoping to provide comfort to their members after a traumatic day at work.

Scott Fraser, Chief of Brockville police, says we’re “looking out for wellness and mental health, of course. We have a job that’s very stressful and when most people are running away, the police and other first responders are running in.”

Cooper will help allieviate stress and anxiety for officers by doing his rounds around the station. He will make sure everyone gets some puppy love on days when they need it.