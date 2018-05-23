Missing north Okanagan woman found dead

The body of a woman reported missing on May 18 was located near Hidden Lake in the Trinity Valley area.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a report that 52-year-old Lisa Ruigrok went missing from her home in Ashton Creek on Friday.

Searches were conducted throughout the Enderby area with searches reaching as far as Alberta.

On Tuesday, police received a tip that a burgundy mini-van like the one Ruigrok was driving was seen in the area of the Hidden Lake Campground.

Foul play does not appear to have been involved.

The BC Coroners Service is investigating.