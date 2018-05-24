Ottawa police look to identify apartment robbery suspects

The Ottawa police robbery unit is investigating a robbery that allegedly took place at a home in the 100 block of Charlotte Street on March 31 at around 7:00 p.m.

Two suspects, one female and one male, allegedly entered the victim’s apartment, assaulted him and then stole various items from the victim’s apartment, including jewelry, cash and credit cards.

The 62-year-old male victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and he was treated in hospital.

The male suspect is described as Caucasian, 23 to 30 years old, with a medium, muscular build and was English speaking. He was wearing a black sweater with a hood up, sunglasses, a light coloured baseball hat, dark coloured pants, and black Adidas running shoes.

The female suspect is described as Caucasian, 23 to 30 years old, and was also English speaking. It is believed that she is taller than the male suspect. She was wearing a black hoodie with large green letters spelling “FOX” on the front, white baseball hat and dark coloured pants and shoes.

On Thursday, April 5, the stolen credit card in that robbery was used at a gas station in the 300 block of Stewart Street in Brockville by a suspect of similar description. The police are releasing surveillance photos from the convenience store to help identify the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Ottawa police robbery unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116.