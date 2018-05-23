Vancouver police share video on what to do when faced with an active deadly threat
Vancouver police will release a video aimed at educating the public on what to do in a serious safety situation.
At a news conference Wednesday, Chief Const. Adam Palmer will share a video about what people can do when faced with an active deadly threat in the city.
This is a developing story and we will update this post following the conference.
