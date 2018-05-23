Crime
May 23, 2018 2:25 pm
Updated: May 23, 2018 2:38 pm

Vancouver police share video on what to do when faced with an active deadly threat

By Online News Producer  Global News

WATCH LIVE: VPD will hold a press conference at 11:30 a.m. PT

Vancouver police will release a video aimed at educating the public on what to do in a serious safety situation.

At a news conference Wednesday, Chief Const. Adam Palmer will share a video about what people can do when faced with an active deadly threat in the city.

Global News will live stream the announcement above.

This is a developing story and we will update this post following the conference.

