Calgary Stampede brings the festivities to the community with family-friendly event

The Calgary Stampede will be celebrating community connectedness in the city at the 2018 Community Round-Up on Saturday, May 26.

The event aims to showcase community spirit by bringing the fun atmosphere of Stampede into Calgarians’ backyards, the Stampede said in a news release.

Every year, the volunteer committee for the Stampede collaborates with a community partner to create a family-friendly event for all community members.

This year the celebration will take place at the Shane Homes YMCA at Rocky Ridge and is free for all attendees. There will be a free breakfast, scavenger hunt, face painting, a petting zoo and live music and entertainment.

Stampede royalty will also be in attendance including the Stampede Queen, Lindsay Lockwood as well as the three Stampede princesses.

This community engagement initiative began in 2012 during the Stampede’s 100 birthday year.

Global Calgary will be broadcasting live from the event this Saturday during Global News Morning.