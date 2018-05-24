Entertainment
May 24, 2018 3:24 pm

Calgary Stampede brings the festivities to the community with family-friendly event

Last years Community Round Up was held at the Cranston Residents Association and VIVO.

Calgary Stampede
The Calgary Stampede will be celebrating community connectedness in the city at the 2018 Community Round-Up on Saturday, May 26.

The event aims to showcase community spirit by bringing the fun atmosphere of Stampede into Calgarians’ backyards, the Stampede said in a news release.

READ MORE: Coca-Cola Stage will see bigger lineup than ever at 2018 Calgary Stampede

Every year, the volunteer committee for the Stampede collaborates with a community partner to create a family-friendly event for all community members.

This year the celebration will take place at the Shane Homes YMCA at Rocky Ridge and is free for all attendees. There will be a free breakfast, scavenger hunt, face painting, a petting zoo and live music and entertainment.

The Incredi-Pull allows guests to test their “horsepower” and see how much weight they can pull. It will be featured at this year’s event.

Calgary Stampede

Stampede royalty will also be in attendance including the Stampede Queen, Lindsay Lockwood as well as the three Stampede princesses.

This community engagement initiative began in 2012 during the Stampede’s 100 birthday year.

READ MORE: 100-year-old Calgary Stampede traces roots to rope trick performer from New York

Global Calgary will be broadcasting live from the event this Saturday during Global News Morning.

